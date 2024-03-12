Doncaster happiness guru launches online initiative to help spread joy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of the International Day of Happiness, Frederika Roberts has launched a 10-day social media campaign aimed at bringing happiness and fostering connections.

She is urging schools, families, and individuals to share daily actions they have taken to connect with others and spread happiness.

The campaign encourages participants to use the hashtags #10DaysHappierTogether and #HappierTogetherDay1 (2, 3, etc), along with #InternationalDayOfHappiness.

Frederika Roberts has launched a campaign to spread happiness across Doncaster.

The online challenge started on 11 March and will continue until the evening of 20 March, which is the International Day of Happiness.

Participants can take part in the challenge on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, and LinkedIn, and are encouraged to showcase their creativity.

As stated on the challenge webpage, the tasks could range from small acts of kindness to expressing gratitude or doing something fun with their friends.

To assist participants, Frederika’s website provides activity suggestions and offers a variety of downloadable social media images.

Furthermore, families/households with primary school-aged children and schools (any age range) that participate will be entered into a prize draw.

Families could win a set of "Character Toolkit Strength Cards", while winning schools can choose from a selection of live virtual primary or secondary assemblies for their students, or virtual staff CPD sessions.

The children's assembly topics include "My wonderful friends" (primary) and "Be selfishly selfless" (secondary), while staff presentations cover subjects such as "Strengths-based school leadership" and "Improving school and personal relationships".

"I have chosen to offer prizes for families and schools, as part of my on-going commitment to whole school wellbeing”, said Frederika, adding “but I hope that people of all ages will enthusiastically embrace the challenge at a time when we could all do with a bit more joy!”

To find out more and join the 10-day “Happier Together” challenge, visit happiness-speaker.com/10days-happier-together, or search for #10daysHappierTogether on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X or LinkedIn.

In addition to extensive experience in recruitment, specialist food production and social media marketing, Frederika has hands-on experience of working as a teacher and her international wellbeing training, speaking and consultancy work is complemented by her role as a post-graduate lecturer in the UK and Luxembourg.