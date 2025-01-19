Doncaster hairdresser takes on Gladiators in new series of hit TV show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 35-year-old Doncaster hairdresser and single mum went head to head with the Gladiators on the opening episode of the new series of the hit BBC TV show.

WARNING: Story contains spoilers

Katie Ip, who now lives and works in London, took on a series of gruelling challenges in the iconic show, bidding to make it to the quarter finals and cheered on by South Yorkshire crowds in the programme which was filmed at Sheffield Arena last year.

But it was not to be as Katie was beaten in the contest by Manchester admin assistant Zavia Hill.

Katie took on the Gladiators in the iconic TV show. (Photo: BBC).

Ahead of the games getting under way, Katie told viewers: “My son Riley is the reason why I am here today. I’m a full-time single mum

"It’s just me and him so the connection we have is incredibly strong.

"He’s into martial arts and wants to be the next Bruce Lee – I’m here for it.”

"He’s the one that pushes me every single morning, to get up and to inspire him.”

Doncaster hairdresser Katie Ip took on the Gladiators in a gruelling and bruising contest. (Photo: BBC).

"Fitness is the one thing that’s always been there for me. I can put up a good fight and give it my all and make my boy proud and all my friends and family.”

Introduced to the crowd by host Barney Walsh, she told the audience: “I’m from London, but originally from Doncaster,” to huge cheers from the South Yorkshire spectators and with her son watching on, she added: “He’s my biggest inspiration – he scares me more than any of the Gladiators! He’s eight.”

The 5ft 2in mum first took on The Edge against Sabre, but was brought crashing down after a brief battle – and admitted she was scared of heights.

Taking on Fire in the iconic Duel game, where contenders battle Gladiators with pugel sticks, Katie was again sent crashing, taking a heavy blow to the head which once more sent her spiralling to the floor.

She told viewers after the event: “It was tough but a challenge I was willing to take. I took a blow to the head and was like, ‘what just happened?’

Next up saw the return of the iconic Atlaspheres game, with contenders taking on Gladiators, trying to score points in a battle arena while locked inside massive steel balls.

It saw Katie chalk up a 4-2 win over Zavia as the pair took on Sabre and Diamond.

Next up was The Wall, where Katie had the edge over Gladiator Athena to scramble up the wall, before final game Powerball where despite a battling performance against Fury, Dynamite and Electro, she was docked points by referee Mark Clattenburg by using the same ball bin twice in a row – against the rules of the game.

By the time of the final Eliminator game, Zavia had a 34-13 lead over Katie, giving her a 10.5 second start in the challenge, which sees contenders go head to head on a gruelling assault course.

Unfortunately, Katie suffered a heavy fall on the cargo net and also fell awkwardly from the balance beam, with Zavia securing the win and a place in the quarter finals.

Afterwards, she told viewers: “It means everything. Thank you so much for the support.

"I almost felt like crying – that was a hard fall on the net – brutal. This is for your Riley!”

She follows in the footsteps of Doncaster fitness fanatic Finley Burkitt who was a contestant on the opening episode of the 2024 series.

