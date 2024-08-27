Doncaster hair stylist celebrates 30 years working at popular city salon

By Emily Grimsey
Published 27th Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
A Doncaster hairdresser who began work at a city salon when she was 16 has clocked up 30 years in the job.

Antonietta Walsh, 46, joined Stefano’s in Belle Vue when she was a teenager and is now a senior stylist.

Staff at the St Hilda’s Road salon, which opened in 1987, marked the day with balloons, banners and glasses of fizz.

Owner Stefano Zammuto said: “Anton is loved by all her customers and family – she's the backbone of the business.”

Anton has clocked up 30 years working at Stefano's.

And Salv, a co-worker of Anton, said: “It's a pleasure to work with her and to call her a true friend.

“My favourite thing about working with her is watching her work with a smile on her face everyday, she is the ultimate professional.”

Anton, who comes from Hyde Park is a mother of two and a much loved part of the Stefano’s team.

And all clients old and new as well as her family and the Stefano’s team celebrated with a party.

