Danielle Lee, aged 24, of Armthorpe, is among the finalists in the ‘best blonde’ category.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards aims to unite businesses and individuals across the UK by celebrating industry talent nationwide, no matter their financial or social status.

Danielle is based at The Salon on Sprotbrough Road and has been doing hair for eight years, specialising in blonde hair.

Danielle Lee.

She said: “I studied at Oracle Training I am a qualified level 3 hair stylist, I have always had passion for it since being a child.

"I started working at 15 being a Saturday girl and then started my apprenticeship there.

"During Covid I got made redundant and set my own little salon room up in my spare bedroom, I am now at The Salon, it is a lovely place to work with kind caring staff and very professional.”