Megan Chatterton, who runs Megan’s Hair Extensions and Beauty, was a finalist at this year’s Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year category.

She said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be a finalist for the second year running.

"I have worked so hard to build up this business because giving women confidence is what I love. The smiles on women’s faces when they leave after having a treatment with myself is what I love about being in this industry.”

Megan Chatterton has been honoured for her hair extensions and beauty business.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style.

The annual VIP red carpet event entails a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The awards support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status.

A spokesman said: “HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That's why they're celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk