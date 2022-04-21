Doncaster Gulf War veteran and pal to take on 190 mile coast to coast charity 'pub crawl'

Ex-veteran Joe McMahon and Mike Angel, who both served in the war with Iraq in 1991, are to take on the Wainwright Coast to Coast Walk, which crosses northern England from the west coast at St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay on the East Coast.

Doncaster man Joe, 49 and Mike, 53, from Hull, will set off on the challenge on 23 April - St Georges Day.

The 190 mile walk has an ascent of 29,000 ft – the same height as Mount Everest.

Joe and Mick are taking on the 'longest pub crawl' to raise money for fellow war veterans.

Said Joe: “We plan to complete it in nine days and are hoping to do it totally unsupported, wild camping as we go.

"Our aim is raise money for Veterans in Action and have a laugh as we go.

"For over a week, we will walk across the north of England through three national parks The Lake District, Pennines and the North Yorkshire Moors.

"We are not stopping in hotels or B&Bs, we are camping each night where we fall battered and bruised.

The pair have dubbed the event the Longest Pub Crawl and said the event is in memory of a fellow former solider who died last year,

Added Joe: “Share our highs and lows as we carry our lives on our backs for a week to try and help them who just need a helping hand to overcome what they have witnessed in the past.”