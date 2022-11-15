All the groups present had recently received amounts from £1,650 to £3,332 with a grand total throughout Doncaster of £41,331 being donated to the groups.

The afternoon was a brilliant opportunity for the groups to meet up with some of the store and Funeralcare managers and mix with the other groups who had been supported over the last 12 months.

The Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers, who also received funding in this round, opened the event with a uplifting short performance.

Groups at the celebration payout day

Also present were some of the groups which the fund will go on to support over the coming year.

The Co-op Local Community Fund helps pay for local projects that are important to

members.

Every time a Co-op member shops at a Co-op Group store, 1p of every pound

spent on selected own-branded products and services goes to help fund these community projects where they live.

The members are able to select one or several causes to support throughout a one year period.

In October every year a set of new causes will have been chosen to be given the same support for the following year.