Doncaster Greens stand in every ward in the forthcoming election giving voters a real alternative.

The Green Party is proud to announce that they will be standing candidates in every single ward in the upcoming local elections on Thursday, May 1.

With Labour running the council unchallenged for many years, Doncaster Greens are offering a real alternative—working hard for communities all year round, not just turning up before an election.

Leading the charge are Councillor Tony Nicholson and Paul Garrett, standing in Roman Ridge ward, where Greens are the only ones who can beat Labour.

Tony Nicholson said: “People in Doncaster deserve councillors who listen, work hard, and stand up for their communities—not just politicians who take their votes for granted.

"Labour has had total control for too long, and they’re failing to deliver for local people. Paul and I are independent-minded, not told how to vote by party bosses, and we always put people before politics.;

He went on to say that he believed The Green Party is the only real opposition to Labour in Doncaster, adding that unlike other parties, Green councillors are free to speak up for their communities rather than being forced to toe the party line. They hold the Labour-run council to account, ensuring local voices are heard.

Paul Garrett added: “People in Roman Ridge tell us they’re tired of politicians who disappear once they’ve got your vote. We’ve been working hard in this community all year round listening, helping, and standing up for local residents. If you want councillors who put people first, the choice is clear.”

He concluded vote Green on May 1st for real hope and real change.