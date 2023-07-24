Doncaster greengrocer and step-daughter scoop £86,000 on Ian Wright's Moneyball TV quiz show

Andy and Josie walked away with the huge cash prize after appearing on ITV’s Moneyball, hosted by ex-footballer Ian Wright.

Josie was reduced to tears of happiness while Andy, who works for Doncaster Market firm K.D.Davis and Sons, screamed with delight as the pair were embraced by the host after their victory.

The pair breezed through questions on podcasts, grand slam tennis tournaments, body parts, composers, curries and English county flags to land the massive cash prize – with Josie saying she wanted to use the cash to travel to Hawaii with Andy plumping to spend his winnings playing golf at Augusta. the home of the US Masters.

Josie and Andy scooped a whopping £86,000 on Ian Wright's Moneyball TV quiz show. (Photo: ITV).

Describing Andy as her ‘bonus dad,’ Josie revealed Andy has been married to her mum for 11 years – and when Wright asked Andy what his job was, he gave the surprised host one of his trademark ‘Strawberries, three for a pound!’ cries to the audience’s delight.

The quiz sees contestants having to match three correct answers on a variety of topics in return for a ‘moneyball.’

The ball is then loaded into a machine and set loose in pinball machine style, with contestants winning money depending on which section the ball lands in.

Their first ball won £5,000, their second scooped another £1,000 while the third landed the pair £20,000.