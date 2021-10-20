Doncaster green advocate meets with TV environmentalist Chris Packham

A green advocate and keen nature lover has met with fellow environmentalist and TV presenter Chris Packham.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 7:15 am

Tim Munn, director at marine supply infrastructure firm marine2o, met with the wildlife host at a London pub.

The pair discussed fuel cell vehicles, green hydrogen production and a mutual love of nature at the meeting.

He describes himself as ‘passionate about technology and maritime sustainability.”

Tim Munn met with Chris Packham in London. (Photo: Max Delamain).

Packham first came to fame on The Really Wild Show in the mid 80s and has since presented the BBC nature series Springwatch since 2009.

