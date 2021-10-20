Doncaster green advocate meets with TV environmentalist Chris Packham
A green advocate and keen nature lover has met with fellow environmentalist and TV presenter Chris Packham.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 7:15 am
Tim Munn, director at marine supply infrastructure firm marine2o, met with the wildlife host at a London pub.
The pair discussed fuel cell vehicles, green hydrogen production and a mutual love of nature at the meeting.
He describes himself as ‘passionate about technology and maritime sustainability.”
Packham first came to fame on The Really Wild Show in the mid 80s and has since presented the BBC nature series Springwatch since 2009.