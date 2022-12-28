Doncaster GP in 'you've got lung cancer' text blunder to patients instead of Merry Christmas greeting
Patients at a Doncaster GP surgery were left in shock after a blunder saw them sent a text saying they had been diagnosed with lung cancer – instead of a festive greeting.
Askern Medical Practice sent out the message before Christmas – but instead of wishing users a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year as planned, shocked patients received the blunt notifcation: “Diagnosis – aggressive lung cancer.”
It is not clear how many patients received the message which read: “From the forwarded letters at CMP (Comprehensive Metabolic Panel), Dr Kumar has asked for you do a (sic) DS1500 for the above patient.
"Diagnosis – aggressive lung cancer with metastases. Thanks.”
After realising the blunder, the message was followed up moments later with an apology which read: “Please accept our sincere apologies for the previous message sent. This obviously has been sent in error.
"Our message to you should have read ‘we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
CMP stands for blood tests while a DS1500 is a form used to help patients with a terminal illness claim benefits.
Metastases are the development of secondary malignant growths throughout the body, distanced from the primary cancer site.
One shocked patient who received the text said: “It worried the life out of me. Then got an apology from them saying it should have been wishing me a Merry Christmas.
"This is disgusting.”
The Free Press has attempted to contact the surgery, which is based Spa Pool Road, Askern for comment.