Doncaster golfer plays 20 courses in 20 days to complete Yorkshire fundraiser
School teacher Alan Roberts played games at courses the length and breadth of Yorkshire to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK in honour of his best friend who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.
49-year-old Alan, who is captain of Darrington Golf Club, took on the challenge for his best friend and best man at his wedding, Ross Griffin.
The tour raised more than £2,600 and Alan said: “A huge thank you to all at Darrington Golf Club and all of my family and friends especially my wife, Claire Roberts, for backing this idea.
“It has been immense!”
He said of Ross: "He has been riddled with Parkinson's since his diagnosis 10 years ago - and he's only 47.
“I have also seen the effects Parkinson's has had on another close friend and member of Darrington Golf Club.
"Golf allows Parkinson's sufferers a way to get out and about and still succeed.
"I have had the pleasure of meeting a golfer named Tony Bruce from York Golf Club who has played in excess of 1,000 rounds since his diagnosis - he is a bit of a Parkinson's celebrity across the golfing circles of Yorkshire.”
Alan, a former footballer and long-distance runner, is also assistant secretary of the England Schools Golf Association and sits on the executive committee of the Yorkshire Schools Golf Golf Association.
He started his Reet Grand Yorkshire Golfathon at Bawtry on August 11, finishing at Darrington on August 30.
Since March, Darrington Golf Club has raised just short of £3,000 for Parkinson's UK.
Here are the stats of Alan’s challenge
Courses played: 20
Holes played: 360
Other players: 82
Tee shots (all clubs): 360
Fairways hit: 175
GIR: 76
Chips: 268
Putts: 667
Bunker shots: 54
Penalties/Lost balls: 45
Par or Better: 81
Bogey or worse: 279
Total shots: 1799
Miles driven in truck 1133
Overall steps: 387,575
KM of golf - 291.76km which equates to 181.291m.
Darrington Golf Club to London Bridge is approximately 182 miles.
You can donate to Alan’s appeal HERE
