Danny Gregory has linked up with the Doncaster Ukrainian Centre in Beckett Road to offer the classes at Kingswood Golf Centre on March 23.

A spokesman for the centre said: “We cannot thank Danny enough for this gesture.

"From personal experience we can confirm he also happens to be a fantastic golf coach. So you will become better golfers, whilst also contributing to a great cause.”

Danny Gregory will be hosting lessons at Kingswood Golf Course for Ukraine.

All money raised from the lessons will be going to the charities supporting the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Danny is offering half hour slots from 6am to 10pm throughout the day. The minimum donation amount is requested at £30 a lesson.

If you would like to book a slot, please call/message Danny on 07912271859 or email him at [email protected]

Lesson contributions must be made in cash.

Kingswood Golf Centre, where Danny is based, have also confirmed that they are donating all course green fees on this date for people who are playing the course.

All ages and abilities welcome for the lessons and there will also be a collection bucket there on the day should people want to donate further.

It comes after a fundraising drive by Doncaster Knights rugby union club during last weekend’s game with Cornish Pirates.

Collection buckets were dotted around the ground, while all proceeds from the half time raffle were donated towards the Ukrainian crisis.