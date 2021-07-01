Doncaster golf club set to be redeveloped as luxury wedding venue after takeover

Sheffield-based BHI Group Ltd has completed the purchase of Styrrup Hall Golf and Country Club near Doncaster with plans to redevelop the location as a premium wedding venue.

The hall itself dates back to the Domesday Book and BHI plans to redevelop the function rooms, bar and restaurant, and introduce lodges and tree house lodges into the 150-acre grounds.

The golf club also currently has 460 golf members.

Styrrup Hall is set to become a luxury wedding venue.

David Simpson of the BHI Group said: “There were many challenges en route, but with the help of Bryan Guest and Neil Harpham of HCR Hewitsons, all went to plan. The firm performed brilliantly. First class!”

Bryan Guest, a Legal Director in the real estate team at HCR Hewitsons, said: “It has been very rewarding to be involved in the acquisition of this well-known venue in Styrrup, near Doncaster.”

“As there often are with every purchase, there were indeed challenges along the way, but by taking the time to understand the client’s objectives and always being quick to respond to issues, we managed to complete the deal within the required timescale.

“We wish David and his team every success in this project and look forward to seeing the results in years to come.”