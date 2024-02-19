Doncaster Gladiators star vows to bounce back after injury forces him to quit show
22-year-old fitness fanatic Finley Burkitt was scheduled to appear on Saturday night’s episode of the BBC One show, preparing to do battle for a place in the semi-finals.
In his heat, viewers watched as Finley suffered a serious knee injury – but he bravely battled on to complete the gruelling Eliminator to qualify for the quarter finals, which began at the weekend.
But as the contestants were revealed, Finley, wearing a supportive leg brace, told host Bradley Walsh he would no longer be taking part due to rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.
Wearing a white T-shirt and black trousers rather than the Gladiators red and blue tracksuits, Walsh told Finley: “Sorry to see you like this!”
Opening up about the injury, sustained during the bruising Gauntlet game, Finley said: “My knee has lost a lot of strength but I’m staying positive.
“I’m very hopeful for the future. I’m back next year, fitter, stronger and faster.”
His place in the contest was taken by 35-year-old wrestler Wesley.
After the show, Finley took to social media, describing his Gladiators experience as “bitter sweet” but said his TV appearance had opened “many doors.”
He wrote: “It’s bitter sweet writing this because being on Gladiators was one of the best experiences of my life.
"I’ve met some truly amazing humans along the way, who’ve given me a massive amount of confidence, motivating me to push myself even further.
“Even though it didn’t go as planned I gave it my all.
"Even with a ruptured ACL I went back out to finish the job, managing to complete the iconic Eliminator in 64 seconds - will that be the fastest? Who knows?
“Many doors have opened and I’m ready to utilise these opportunities given and use it to try and make a difference.
Thank you for all the support over the weeks and especially now. All I can say is my heart is full.”
He signed off with a twist on the show’s iconic “contender, ready!” catchphrase by posting “ContenderNotReady.”