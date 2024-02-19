Doncaster Gladiators star vows to bounce back after injury forces him to quit show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

22-year-old fitness fanatic Finley Burkitt was scheduled to appear on Saturday night’s episode of the BBC One show, preparing to do battle for a place in the semi-finals.

In his heat, viewers watched as Finley suffered a serious knee injury – but he bravely battled on to complete the gruelling Eliminator to qualify for the quarter finals, which began at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as the contestants were revealed, Finley, wearing a supportive leg brace, told host Bradley Walsh he would no longer be taking part due to rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Doncaster Gladiators star Finley Burkitt was forced to pull out of the show due to a serious knee injury. (Photo: BBC).

Wearing a white T-shirt and black trousers rather than the Gladiators red and blue tracksuits, Walsh told Finley: “Sorry to see you like this!”

Opening up about the injury, sustained during the bruising Gauntlet game, Finley said: “My knee has lost a lot of strength but I’m staying positive.

“I’m very hopeful for the future. I’m back next year, fitter, stronger and faster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His place in the contest was taken by 35-year-old wrestler Wesley.

After the show, Finley took to social media, describing his Gladiators experience as “bitter sweet” but said his TV appearance had opened “many doors.”

He wrote: “It’s bitter sweet writing this because being on Gladiators was one of the best experiences of my life.

"I’ve met some truly amazing humans along the way, who’ve given me a massive amount of confidence, motivating me to push myself even further.

“Even though it didn’t go as planned I gave it my all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even with a ruptured ACL I went back out to finish the job, managing to complete the iconic Eliminator in 64 seconds - will that be the fastest? Who knows?

“Many doors have opened and I’m ready to utilise these opportunities given and use it to try and make a difference.

Thank you for all the support over the weeks and especially now. All I can say is my heart is full.”