Doncaster Gladiators star sets new world record in gruelling 24 hour fitness challenge

A Doncaster star of Gladiators has bagged a new world record after his latest gruelling 24 hour fitness challenge.

23-year-old fitness fanatic Finley Burkitt had to pull out of the hit BBC show earlier this year after suffering a knee injury as he did battle at Sheffield Arena.

But he has bounced back with a 24 hour pull up challenge to potentially land himself a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Earlier this year he announced the challenge wearing a 10kg weighted vest and said: "My aim was to get 2,000 to 2,500 pull-ups within the 24 hours.”

Finley has set a provisional new world record for pull-ups. (Photo: Crossfit Witham Lincoln).

And in the challenge at Lincoln’s Crossfit Witham gym, he went even better, clocking up 2,550 pull ups.

The attempt now has to be officially verified by Guinness World Records.

The gym has named him “member of the month” for the challenge and a spokesperson said: “Finley did an amazing thing that none of us can comprehend.

"He carried on for 24 hours without even ever napping. /

“In his first session for the gym he threw on a weight vest and was cycling through muscle ups like they were nothing, for sure the best gymnast we’ve ever had. Truly one of a kind.”

“Well done on the world record.”

He was forced to push back the fundraising challenge after suffering a shoulder injury.

Earlier this year he said: “Not only do I want to push my body and mind to its limits to see what It’s truly capable of, it’s also a chance to help raise money for the amazing charity that is Combat Stress.”

The charity helps veterans who suffer from PTSD and Finley added:

"Whilst growing up, I admired my uncle who served in the military - he was my hero and still is.

"For as long as I can remember, I’ve always had undeniable respect for anyone who’s serving or served for our country. This is my opportunity to give back and get them the help they deserve.”

He added: “I’ve set the bar very high but I believe with the correct approach we can go above and beyond the target which is set

“There’s a lot of s*** going on in this world at the moment so let’s try make a positive difference together.

Finley had to pull out of the rebooted show after suffering a serious knee injury in the heats – but he bravely battled on to complete the gruelling Eliminator to qualify for the quarter finals.

But as the quarter final contestants were revealed, Finley, wearing a supportive leg brace, told host Bradley Walsh he would no longer be taking part due to rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Wearing a white T-shirt and black trousers rather than the Gladiators red and blue tracksuits, Walsh told Finley: “Sorry to see you like this!”

Opening up about the injury, sustained during the bruising Gauntlet game, Finley said: “My knee has lost a lot of strength but I’m staying positive.

“I’m very hopeful for the future. I’m back next year, fitter, stronger and faster.”

His place in the contest was taken by 35-year-old wrestler Wesley.

After the show, Finley took to social media, describing his Gladiators experience as “bitter sweet” but said his TV appearance had opened “many doors.”

He wrote: “It’s bitter sweet writing this because being on Gladiators was one of the best experiences of my life.

"I’ve met some truly amazing humans along the way, who’ve given me a massive amount of confidence, motivating me to push myself even further.

“Thank you for all the support over the weeks and especially now. All I can say is my heart is full.”