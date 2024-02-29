Doncaster girls "thrilled" after meeting Stricty Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cousins Lili Dixon and Emily Smith were both on work experience, working front of house at the theatre, when dancing star Giovanni Pernice visited the theatre for his tour.

Giovanni, who famously lifted the Strictly Come Dancing glitter ball with deaf partner actress Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021, happily posed for photos with Lili and Emily.

Headteacher Jane Goodman said: “Both pupils were thrilled to meet Giovanni and had the most amazing work experience, we can’t thank the team at Cast enough.”

Lili, a Y10 pupil at the school recently won a part in a popular BBC series.

Her mum Maria said: “Lili attends the Youth Theatre at Cast and is really interested in developing a career in acting.

“It was fantastic for her and Emily to meet Giovanni. We all supported him and Rose when they were on Strictly Come Dancing and it is great to see that some of the professional dancers still sign thank you, using British Sign Language, when they have been saved from the dance off.”

The 33-year-old dance star, who was born in Sicily, first appeared as a dance star in the 13th series of the BBC show, partnered with Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote in the 2015 edition, reaching the final.

After reaching the final three times, he finally triumphed in 2021.