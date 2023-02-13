News you can trust since 1925
Ava and Texas raised £360 for two charities

Doncaster girls organise community talent show for charities and raise £360

Two girls from a Doncaster village decided they wanted to help raise money for charities close to their heart and organised a community talent show.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 12:48pm

Ava, aged 11, and her friend Texas, aged 10, both from Sprotbrough, put together the event all by themselves and had 'acts' and some stalls selling handmade things too.

Ava’s mum Kathryn Bradley explained: “One of their best friends was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes two years ago which prompted them to want to raise money for Diabetes UK, along with MacMillan as cancer is something they are aware affects many people.”

The show took place last Saturday at Sprotbrough Goldsmith's Community Centre and at the last count had raised £360.

Kathryn added: “It was an incredible success

“They had loads of local kids performing for a strong audience of 40-plus people.

"They sold cupcakes, cookies, gift baskets and held a tombola.”

1. A success

There was an audience of over 40

Photo: Submitted

2. Cup glory

Ava and Texas with one of their acts

Photo: Submitted

3. Judges

Orgasnisers put their heads together

Photo: Submitted

4. Stars

Two of the contestants

Photo: Submitted

Doncaster
