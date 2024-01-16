Doncaster girls' football club scores new kits thanks to donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The football club is based in Rossington close to Harron Homes’ recently launched De Maulay Manor development.
Founded in 1963, Rossington Football Club is a FA Chartered Standard Club that offers a high quality, safe and enjoyable grassroots football experience for every age group. The Junior teams range from U7s to U18s and play in the Doncaster and District Junior Football leagues.
Harron is a keen supporter of local youth sport, having sponsored three other football teams in the past year: Eckington Boys & Belles F.C. and Carr Vale F.C., both in Derbyshire, and Bracken Lane Primary Academy in Retford.
Daniel Linstrum, Rossington Main Football Club Chairman, said, “At Rossington Main FC, we have made significant strides in promoting girls' and ladies' football. This season, we are proud to mark a historic moment in the club’s history with the introduction of our U18s girls team, who have been competing in Division 2 of the Sheffield & Hallamshire league for their age group. 2023/4 is their inaugural season, and we're thrilled to see them performing exceptionally well in the league. This has brought a new and enthusiastic fan base to the club.
“Being a 100% volunteer run grassroots football club we heavily rely on our volunteers and local businesses and sponsors for support, and it’s been remarkable to see so many stepping forward to support all our teams in various ways. Football truly is a sport for everyone.”
Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “At Harron Homes, community is at the heart of what we do, which is why we are proud to invest in sports clubs such as Rossington Main F.C. Encouraging young girls to take part in football is a great way to help build confidence and determination. The new kits look spectacular, and we wish the players all the best in their upcoming matches this season.”
De Maulay Manor can be found at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0TN, open 10.30am - 5:00pm Thursday to Monday and featuring a stunning range of three, four and five bedroom homes. Find out more by calling the sales team on 01302 511019 or visiting