News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster girl wins place in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023

Doncaster’s Diya Yasir has won a place in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Diya beat off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.

She said: “I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, it is a great achievement!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teenagers from across the UK will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final in 2024 in Blackpool. The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes – including cash.

Related topics:Great BritainDoncasterBlackpool