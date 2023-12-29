Doncaster girl wins place in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023
Doncaster’s Diya Yasir has won a place in the semi-final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023.
Diya beat off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the semi-finalists.
She said: “I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, it is a great achievement!”
Teenagers from across the UK will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final in 2024 in Blackpool. The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes – including cash.