Doncaster girl to mark becoming a teen by donating hair to cancer wig charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tempany Taggart will hit 13 later this month – and that’s when she will have her luscious and lengthy locks shorn to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust.

She will undergo the chop on April 29 for the organisation which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

Tempany is celebrating her 13th birthday by getting her hair cut off.

She said: “This year I turn 13 and for my birthday I have decided I would like to donate my beautiful long hair to The Little Princess Trust.”