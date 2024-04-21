Doncaster girl to mark becoming a teen by donating hair to cancer wig charity
Tempany Taggart will hit 13 later this month – and that’s when she will have her luscious and lengthy locks shorn to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust.
She will undergo the chop on April 29 for the organisation which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions.
The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.
She said: “This year I turn 13 and for my birthday I have decided I would like to donate my beautiful long hair to The Little Princess Trust.”
She is hoping to raise £700 and you can donate to her appeal at the funding page HERE
