Doncaster girl makes the shortlist for the Miss Yorkshire competition
The glamorous event is making a return visit to the prestigious Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Doncaster on Sunday October 1, from 7.30pm, and includes a contestant from Doncaster.
Amongst the contestants taking part will be:
Sophie Phillips from York, who wants to become an MMA fighter and who once met Beyonce;
Rebekah Watkins from Howden, who has a keen interest in archaeology and building conservation and loves to kayak;
Abi McCabe from Leeds is a model and has recently done a sky dive for charity;
Celine Bickerdike has a dream of being a TV presenter and has campaigned for the national mental health charity – Time to Change;
Chloe McEwan lives in Harrogate and can speak Spanish. Her ambition is to have her own clothing brand;
Alanya Rose Watson is the youngest contestant at age 16 and wants to become an engineer;
Princess Akande, lives in Bradford and likes to practice in martial arts and basketball;
Mia Risco represents Sheffield, and is a keen Bollywood dancer. She has also started to perform on a trapeze;
Harriet Jeffrey is from York and has been riding horses since the age of 2, also loves to do car rallying and football;
Annalise Butler is entering Miss Yorkshire for the 2 nd time and works as a freelance horse riding instructor;
Madeleine Horton is from Etton in East Yorkshire and has keen passions to bake, write and do wood carvings;
Lilly May Wilson is from Hull and loves freestyle dance and is hoping to start at Uni to study dental therapy;
Kirsty Astill from Driffield likes walking, cooking and cycling and would love to set up her own business;
Sandy Horwell is from Wetwang, North Yorkshire, plays the flute and saxophone and wants to graduate as a doctor;
Shannon Clifton is from Doncaster and owns her own beauty cosmetics business;
Izzy Fowler is representing Rotherham and is a diamond brand ambassador.
Audience tickets are on sale now for £15 and are available from [email protected]