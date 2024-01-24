Doncaster girl is aiming to be crowned as Miss Teen Great Britain
Grace Clarke has landed a place in the semi-final of the contest, the final of which will be held in Blackpool later this year.
Grace from Arksey beat off competition from across the country to land her spot.
She said: “I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, it is a great achievement.”
Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final.
The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes – including a cash jackpot.
A spokesman for Miss Teen GB said: “The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.
Grace said: “Making it to the grand final would be a dream come true and a massive achievement and I hope to inspire other young girls to have the confidence to take part in the future.
“Fingers crossed I will be able to represent my hometown and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown.”
The final will take place at the Boulevard Hotel, Blackpool and The Globe Theatre, Blackpool in October when girls from across the country will descend on the seaside resort hoping to walk away with the title, the crown and a stack of glittering prizes.