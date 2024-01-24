Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grace Clarke has landed a place in the semi-final of the contest, the final of which will be held in Blackpool later this year.

Grace from Arksey beat off competition from across the country to land her spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, it is a great achievement.”

Grace Clarke is aiming to be crowned as Miss Teen Great Britain.

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final.

The winner of Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some incredible prizes – including a cash jackpot.

A spokesman for Miss Teen GB said: “The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace said: “Making it to the grand final would be a dream come true and a massive achievement and I hope to inspire other young girls to have the confidence to take part in the future.

“Fingers crossed I will be able to represent my hometown and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown.”