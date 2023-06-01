Alesha Smith

Alesha, aged 15 from Woodlands has beaten off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the grand finalists.

She said: “I am so excited to have made it to the grand finals, it is a great achievement!”

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown.

The grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held in October 2023 in Blackpool.