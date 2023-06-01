Doncaster girl in the Miss Teen Great Britain finals
Doncaster girl Alesha Smith, has won a place in the Grand Finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2023.
By Alesha SmithContributor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
Alesha, aged 15 from Woodlands has beaten off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the grand finalists.
She said: “I am so excited to have made it to the grand finals, it is a great achievement!”
Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown.
The grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held in October 2023 in Blackpool.
Alesha added: “The weekend of Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more!”