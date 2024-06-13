Doncaster girl in grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain
A Doncaster girl has won a place in the grand finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024.
Diya Yasir beat off competition from across Great Britain to be named as one of the grand finalists.
She said: “I am absolutely speechless I have been chosen as a grand finalist, I honestly have no clue what to say.”
Youngsters from across Great Britain will now compete for the crown in a spectacular grand final. The winner will walk away with some incredible prizes, including.
