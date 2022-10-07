Doncaster girl, 12, lands starring TV role in emotional Daimler truck advert

Evie-Rose Robinson, who comes from Bentley, appears in the short film which tells the story of a truck driver and his daughter as they motor across Europe.

The 12-year-old, who has also appeared in a Christmas ad for supermarket giant Asda, spent six days filming the advert earlier this year, travelling from Slovenia to Croatia on a road trip for Germany-based Daimler Financial Truck Services in June.

Proud mum Donna said: “She had the most amazing time filming this. We couldn’t be more proud of her. She absolutely loved the filming.”

Evie-Rose Robinson stars in the new advert about a truck driver and his daughter. (Photo: Daimler Financial Truck Services).

The firm describes the advert as an “emotional story about the relationship between a father and his daughter, about a road trip, a phone booth and countless memories.”

In 2019, she was the face of Asda’s Christmas adverts, landing the high profile acting job ahead of hundreds of other children – even though the Yorkshire lass didn’t have the Geordie or Scouse accent that the directors were originally looking for.

Evie-Rose has been acting for six years with the Lets Act drama school in her home village of Bentley, having previously learned dancing since the age of two, and was put on the books of an agent through contacts with the drama group.

Evie Rose, from Westongales Way, wants to act for a living when she grows up and has already starred in a number of school productions, playing Mowgli in Jungle Book, the Genie in Aladdin, and Molly in Annie.

The advert is aimed at spreading the word about DTFS and a spokesman said: “We plan to launch our business in further markets in the coming months and expect to be active in 16 markets by 2023 with around 1,900 employees.

"On this journey, we will foster our strong company culture and we will make sure that our corporate values will guide us along the way. We are fully focused on the capital goods business with transportation equipment.”