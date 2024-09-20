Doncaster girl, 11, tackles month of sit-ups as she she seeks funds for Florida trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An enterprising Doncaster youngster is taking on a month of sit-up and seeking for help from the public to help raise cash for a trip to the USA to take part in a cheerleading contest.

11-year-old Summer Clayton is due to jet out to Florida next April for the All Star World Championships in Orlando, which will draw in dance teams from across the globe.

The team are also looking for sponsors if possible and a funding page, which you can donate to HERE has been set up.

Mum Rebecca said: “We are all paying for our travel and accommodation ourselves but whilst over there, they will need to hire out spaces for training and practice before they compete which is highly expensive.”

Summer Clayton is seeking funds for the trip to Florida.

Summer, who competes for Rotherham Cheerleading Academy, will be competing with her lyrical and hiphop international team and is also a reserve on the cheer team.

She said: “We have four teams in total competing.

"The cheer team won a bid this year and competed in April just gone and placed 8th, which is incredible.

"This year we have the regal senior cheer team, enchanted senior lyrical team who have also won a bid for this year and then the junior lyrical and youth hip hop team.

Summer will be taking on the 30-day sit-up challenge, taking on the fitness challenge in a bid to raise more than £150 towards the cost of her trip.

You can donate to Summer’s campaign at the Crowdfunding page which can be found HERE