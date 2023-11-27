Doncaster garden bake sale raises nearly £600 for Children In Need
A bake sale held in the garden of a Doncaster home helped raise nearly £600 for Children In Need.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joanne Hudson gaver her garden a colourful makeover, with balloons, decorations and even a Pudsey Bear costume as friends and neighbours came out to show their support.
She said: “We had a bake sale and collected donations – it brought so many smiles to all of our community in Cantley.”
The event raised £562 and she is hoping to repeat the event next year.