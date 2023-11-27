A bake sale held in the garden of a Doncaster home helped raise nearly £600 for Children In Need.

Joanne Hudson gaver her garden a colourful makeover, with balloons, decorations and even a Pudsey Bear costume as friends and neighbours came out to show their support.

She said: “We had a bake sale and collected donations – it brought so many smiles to all of our community in Cantley.”