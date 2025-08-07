Doncaster gamer helps launch new era of Guitar Hero as classic game returns

A Doncaster gamer has helped with the proposed relaunch of an arcade game classic – by starring in a video marking the return of the franchise’s creator.

Doncaster gaming enthusiast and TikTok creator Kurtis Reynoldson – who goes under the gamer tag Sweaty Kurtis – has featured in a promotion video celebrating the return of RedOctane Games, the studio which first developed the Guitar Hero game back in the early 2000s.

The game sees players use a guitar-shaped game controller to simulate playing lead, bass, and rhythm guitar across numerous songs.

Kurtis, a creator and competitor in the rhythm gaming industry, had the honour of playing on the world stage at the biggest-ever plastic guitar competition, hosted by Epic Games in Texas.

The event brought together the top players and creators in the world of rhythm games.

He said: “Representing Doncaster on that stage was an incredible experience and I came in fourth place, winning $500. It was a huge moment in my life.”

Fast forward to this week and Kurtis was featured in the official announcement video for the revival of RedOctane Games – the original creators behind the legendary Guitar Hero series.

He said: “It’s a landmark moment for fans of the genre and being included as part of the new chapter in RedOctane’s legacy was both humbling and thrilling.

“From long hours mastering the art of rhythm games in my Doncaster bedroom to sharing the spotlight with international legends, it’s been quite a journey – and one I’m proud to represent our community in."

Kurtis started content creation on Guitar Hero type games back in July 2023 and has been partnered with Epic Games, who own Fortnite, since May 2024.

He has helped the brand advertise their Fortnite Festival mode – essentially “guitar hero” within Fortnite.

He said: “It became my job to advertise songs that came out weekly for them and to stream and show off the content to my fan base, including my 27k followers over on TikTok.”

“With the announcement of RedOctane Games and me being a big part of the revival of this genre of gaming, I have been used on their reveal video, although only for a second, but more is to come.”

“Our mission is simple: to bring rhythm gaming back with more power, more precision, and a deeper connection than ever before,” a statement on RedOctane Game’s official site reads.

“We’re not just making games, we’re creating connected rhythm experiences that unite cutting-edge controllers, genre-defining titles, and a thriving community, all moving to the same beat. From day one, this is a journey we take together.”

Red Octane revealed in a YouTube video that it is currently working on a new title, which will be revealed later this year.

RedOctane was originally founded in 1999 by brothers Kai Huang and Charles Huang. The studio published the original Guitar Hero and the PlayStation 2 port of Guitar Hero 2, before being purchased by Activision in 2006, leading to a slew of new music games like 2015's Guitar Hero Live.

You can watch the video featuring Kurtis HERE