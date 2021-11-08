Doncaster Game of Thrones and Avengers star Dame Diana Rigg leaves £3 million in will

Actress Dame Diana Rigg left £3 million in her will - including £5,000 for her nail technician.

The Avengers and Game of Thrones star died aged 82 in September last year, six months after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

And while she left left the bulk of her estate to her daughter Rachael Stirling, she had a special surprise in store for her manicurist ‘Jessica of the Nail Gallery at 300 Fulham Road’.

Records show that Dame Diana left beautician Jessica Zhu £5,000 in her will, which was signed days before her death.

But she has declined the money and told the star’s daughter that the cash should go to Dame Diana’s grandson.

Miss Zhu had been giving the The Avengers star manicures and pedicures since 2001, and she had visited her during her illness up until the day she died.

She told the Daily Mail: ‘She was so generous and down to earth you wouldn’t know… she was happy with simple things in life like a cup of coffee.

‘Diana treated all the girls at the salon like family and was a very knowledgeable lady who gave us advice on life. We are very fortunate to have had her as a customer.

‘I was very fortunate that Diana wanted to say goodbye to me when she was ill and in hospital in March. I was with her until her last minute of life because I wanted to be with her.

‘We had the same old chats that we were having in the salon.’

Dame Diana’s will has left £3million in a trust for her daughter, as well as property in France and America.

In addition, the Game of Thrones star gave £280,500 to relatives and charities, including £50,000 to Great Ormond Street and the St Christopher’s Hospice.

Her most well-known roles includes that of secret agent Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, and Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

She can currently be seen in her final role in Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho, which was released posthumously.