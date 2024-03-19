Doncaster funeral home investigated over claims worker showered near bodies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A probe was launched by bosses at Co-op Funeralcare in Doncaster city centre following the accusations and details of the case come after an investigation into a funeral home in Hull which has seen police arrest two people with 35 bodies and ashes removed from the premises.

While the investigation was not connected to the probe at the Legacy home in Hull, the case has thrown the spotlight onto how funeral directors operate.

A spokesman for Co-op, which is based in Spring Gardens, said: “We take all matters relating to the conduct of our colleagues very seriously and we are committed to delivering the highest standards of care as a leading provider of funerals.

An investigation was carried out after claims a worker showered near bodies of the deceased and left empty alcohol bottles lying around.

“Following a full investigation into this matter at the time, all relevant steps were taken to address the concerns that had been raised, and the necessary action was taken following the results of our findings.”

The Free Press understands the worker was accused of sleeping and drinking alcohol on the premises and taking showers near to bodies.

The source said: “It is disrespectful. There is a lack of safeguarding here.”

“It was internally investigated, but very much brushed under the carpet to keep it quiet.”

As the UK’s leading provider of funerals, Co-op Funeralcare says it has a strict code of conduct in place, of which all colleagues are made aware of and expected to follow, alongside clear working processes.

It is understood that the worker was suspended while an investigation took place – but there was no breach of policy relating to the safeguarding of those in the firm’s care.

The Doncaster centre, which is operation 24-7, has showers where workers can clean themselves after handing bodies, located separately to areas in which loved ones are looked after.

