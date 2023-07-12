News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Frenchgate shop worker named as one of best in Britain in prestigious awards

A shop worker at Doncaster’s Frenchgate centre has been named as one of the best in Britain in a prestigious awards ceremony.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

Antonia Gratton, a dispenser at Boots in the shopping centre, was one of the winners of the tenth annual Recognition of Excellence (RoE) Awards

The awards are presented by pharmacy trade magazine Training Matters to key healthcare workers for outstanding achievements in the world of community pharmacy.

Antonia wowed the judges with her listening abilities, securing her the highly commended in the Product Adviser category.

Antonia Gratton was praised for her customer service skills at Boots in Frenchgate.Antonia Gratton was praised for her customer service skills at Boots in Frenchgate.
“I always observe Toni doing exactly what should be done with every single customer,” said nominator and dispenser Dawn Coucom.

“That is, great consultation skills and great knowledge. You can just hear how much online training she must do to be so knowledgeable. Even though she is thorough, she is quick and efficient and only refers to the pharmacist when necessary. I always think she goes above and beyond in her role.”

