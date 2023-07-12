Doncaster Frenchgate shop worker named as one of best in Britain in prestigious awards

Antonia Gratton, a dispenser at Boots in the shopping centre, was one of the winners of the tenth annual Recognition of Excellence (RoE) Awards

The awards are presented by pharmacy trade magazine Training Matters to key healthcare workers for outstanding achievements in the world of community pharmacy.

Antonia wowed the judges with her listening abilities, securing her the highly commended in the Product Adviser category.

Antonia Gratton was praised for her customer service skills at Boots in Frenchgate.

“I always observe Toni doing exactly what should be done with every single customer,” said nominator and dispenser Dawn Coucom.