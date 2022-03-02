Doncaster former soldier launches appeal to collect military gear for Ukraine

Neil Taylor, who spent more than nine years in the Light Infantry and Rifles, is asking ex-servicemen and women to dig out old gear which can be sent across Europe to help Ukrainian soldiers fighting against the Russian invasion.

He said: “If anyone has a loft full of buckshee kit – and let’s face it, we’re all too fat to get back into it - and wants it to have a new life fighting fascism give me a shout.

"Looking for anything green, but boots, warm kit, gonk bags (sleeping bags) are especially welcome.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-military kid is being sought to send out to troops in Ukraine.

Buckshee means ‘free’ – in other words, surplus kit kept by soldiers after the end of their military careers.

Body armour, plates and helmets are also being sought to send out to help the fight in Ukraine.

He said: “I’ll happily travel in Yorkshire or bang it in the post and I’ll get it out there.”

He is one of a number of ex-Army personnel across the country collecting the kit which will be shipped out to the Ukrainian border.

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt has linked up with city newspaper, The News, one of our sister titles, for the campaign, which has seen hundreds of items of surplus Army kit donated, including boots, helmets and winter weather gear as well as flak jackets.