Doncaster football team's 'admin guy' goes viral after late cameo appearance

Most people involved behind-the-scenes in non-league football are used to carrying out various roles.

Doncaster City FC 'admin' Josh Rutherford (right) came on as an unexpected substitute in their win over Hatfield Town

Dedicated volunteers often muck in to ensure that things go swimmingly, with a clutch of often thankless tasks undertaken.

But one team in Doncaster took it to a whole new level last weekend. Josh Rutherford is normally the person responsible for live-streaming Doncaster City FC's matches online.

But last Saturday he had to give up his usual duties for the final stages of their league cup game away at Hatfield Town - as he was beckoned on as a late substitute owing to an injury crisis.

A post announcing his late cameo subsequently went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) with Rutherford writing: "There will be a break in coverage as admin is being subbed on!"

The post is inching towards being viewed 50,000 times. The late and unexpected call-up came ten minutes from time with City 3-0 up. They eventually ran out 4-1 winners. And it could have been an even better day for the replacement, who came agonisingly close to finding the net only to see a free-kick just clear the bar.

Speaking on the club's YouTube channel post-match, Rutherford admitted: "I thought it was in when I hit it! I should have gone lower with it."