Doncaster football team's 'admin guy' goes viral after late cameo appearance
Dedicated volunteers often muck in to ensure that things go swimmingly, with a clutch of often thankless tasks undertaken.
But one team in Doncaster took it to a whole new level last weekend. Josh Rutherford is normally the person responsible for live-streaming Doncaster City FC's matches online.
But last Saturday he had to give up his usual duties for the final stages of their league cup game away at Hatfield Town - as he was beckoned on as a late substitute owing to an injury crisis.
A post announcing his late cameo subsequently went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) with Rutherford writing: "There will be a break in coverage as admin is being subbed on!"
The post is inching towards being viewed 50,000 times. The late and unexpected call-up came ten minutes from time with City 3-0 up. They eventually ran out 4-1 winners. And it could have been an even better day for the replacement, who came agonisingly close to finding the net only to see a free-kick just clear the bar.
Speaking on the club's YouTube channel post-match, Rutherford admitted: "I thought it was in when I hit it! I should have gone lower with it."
Whether he's done enough to warrant another run-out next weekend when City again travel to Hatfield - this time in the league - remains to be seen.