Doncaster football stalwart receives prestigious Premier League honour

A Doncaster football stalwart has received a prestigious Premier League honour.

Club Doncaster Foundation jas named Ian Ogley as it’s Community Captain for the Premier League’s More Than A Game initiative.

The award is in recognition of Ian’s commitment and contribution to the game and society.

The Premier League is investing £1.6 billion into wider football and communities between 2022 and 2025 to support football at every level of the game across England and Wales.

This world-leading funding into clubs, communities and facilities positively impacts and inspires millions of people.

As part of ‘More Than A Game’, the League will be celebrating more than 100 Community Captains – individuals nominated by Premier League, EFL and National League clubs for their contribution to their local community via programmes funded by the Premier League.

Ian has been chosen as the Foundation’s 2025 Community Captain for their incredible commitment to their community and for the volunteering and support he provides across various programmes and projects delivered by the Foundation.

Ian was presented with the award during the weekly Fit Rovers VETs session, by his wife Chris, following a speech from Health and Wellbeing Officer, Ben Howe, who spoke of why he was a deserving recipient.

On receiving the award, he said: “I’ve had struggles in the past, people have helped me and it helps that you can give it back.

“It gives me immense pride, working with so many different people. I see the feedback, from the many people I’ve worked with.

“I was shocked to receive this award, but it’s a big honour for me. Thank you Club Doncaster Foundation.”

A spokesperson said: “The Foundation are proud to celebrate the achievements of our chosen Premier League Community Captain, Ian, recognising the instrumental role he plays in the support of our Premier League Kicks disability programme, providing additional help with participants who attend each week, being an important voice on our Fit Rovers committee as we look to continuously expand and develop our Fit Rovers programmes and works with our funders to help engage more people with the work the Foundation does.”

Nick Gillott, Head of Community Programmes of The Foundation said: “The commitment and efforts of Ian have been outstanding as part of our Premier League Kicks disability work.

“He volunteers his time through this programme, alongside other projects here at the Foundation. It’s people like Ian, who help us to make a significant difference to people’s lives.

“For Ian to win this award is testament to all his hard work and dedication to helping improve our local community.”

Premier League Director of Community Nick Perchard said: “It is so important that we continue to recognise and collectively highlight the positive impact that work within local communities has, championing those at the heart of Premier League-funded initiatives.

"Success on the pitch enables the Premier League to share unparallelled investment into communities and football at all levels across England and Wales.”

You can find more about Club Doncaster Foundation and the work it does via the website HERE