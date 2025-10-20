Doncaster football coach in Mallorca charity bike ride for wife with incurable disease

A Doncaster football coach will get on board his bike again for a gruelling Mallorca bike ride to help his wife and other sufferers of an incurable neurodenerative disease.

Tony Mee is taking on the challenge for his wife Sally who was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease in 2013.

It is often described as like having MND, MS and Alzheimer’s all at the same time and there is currently no cure for the illness.

He will be taking on the 6 Points Mallorca Cycle Challenge, a partial circumnavigation of the island, covering 415km and with almost 6,000m of elevation over a three day period.

Said Tony: Since my wife, Sally, was diagnosed with HD I have raised over £20,000 through various challenges, as well as donating all royalties from a football coaching book, which I had published in 2021.

"Sally is now classed as late-stage HD and requires 24 hour care.

“At 63 years of age this will be a formidable challenge and is likely to be my last significant fundraising challenge.”

All funds raised will go to support the work of the HDA, not us as a family and the challenge is the latest in a series of gruelling fundraisers undertaken by Tony.

You can donate to Tony’s appeal HERE

He added: “Sally was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease in 2013, and, although it was something that I was aware of, it was a discussion she never wanted to have.

The illness currently affects around 8,000 people in the UK and is mostly inherited from a parent with the condition.