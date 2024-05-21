Doncaster football coach in 100 mile charity bike ride for wife with incurable disease
Tony Mee, who coaches at the city’s Doncaster Elite FC, is taking on the challenge for his wife Sally who was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease in 2013.
It is often described as like having MND, MS and Alzheimer’s all at the same time and there is currently no cure for the illness.
Said Tony: “We can’t change the outcome, but we can change understanding.
“Sally was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease in 2013, and, although it was something that I was aware of, it was a discussion she never wanted to have.
"Since then her condition has deteriorated to the point where she now needs full time care and is no longer able to do anything for herself.
“I have been determined to live as normal a life as possible and raise money for the Huntington’s Disease Association through various activities.
“Our most recent activity involved the football club where I do some part-time coaching.
"The club had been keen to help raise funds for some time and the recent Odds And Socks event seemed like a great idea. We publicised the event across our boys and girls teams with the idea that, on the last training night in February, players and coaches could wear odd socks and make a donation via my JustGiving page.
“Lots of the players and staff got involved and we raised a total of £495 for the Huntington's Disease Association.
“A couple of years ago I wrote a football coaching book based on my 20 years as an academy football coach, with all royalties going the the cause and this has now passed £5,000."
Tony is now raising funds for the bike ride challenge on June 8.
You can donate to Tony’s appeal HERE
More about the Huntington’s Disease Association is available through the website HERE
The illness currently affects around 8,000 people in the UK and is mostly inherited from a parent with the condition.
