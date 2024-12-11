Doncaster football club launches 'DIY SOS' funding plea after devastating pavilion blaze

Bosses at a grassroots Doncaster football club have launched a ‘DIY SOS’ fundraising plea – after their pavilion was destroyed in a devastating blaze.

Club Thorne Colliery is looking for members of the community to donate cash, materials or their time to help construct a new dressing room at their ground following a huge fire which destroyed the exisiting building in May this year.

Club spokesperson Cian Stringer, who is organising the GoFundMe fundraiser which you can donate to HERE said: “When we won promotion in May, we were riding the crest of a wave.

"The club and our local community could look forward to us playing in the Northern Counties East League for the first time in almost 40 years.

The pavilion was destroyed in a devastating blaze in May.

"Just six days after we lifted the trophy, our club and community were devastated by an arson attack on the pavilion.

"Thanks to the great work of the local fire service, even though the damage ravaged the front of the building, enough of it was saved to allow us to begin the season.

"With just enough usable changing rooms, it bought us enough time to work with the council to devise a plan which helped us and those in the community that also use the pavilion.

"In the early part of the season, we were able to get by with the three remaining changing rooms we had.

"However, as the weather worsened and with the building exposed to the elements, the damage was deemed unsafe and on October 21, the building was condemned.

"With no changing facilities available this means we currently face a 45 minute, 25 mile trip to Gainsborough Trinity who are kindly supporting us by hosting our home fixtures.

"Whilst we are most grateful to Gainsborough for their support and putting aside the financial implications this places on the club, it is ripping the heart of our club and community.

"There are no direct public transport links to Gainsborough and as such, it is very difficult for our phenomenal local supporters to attend the games.

“The council have supported the club by sourcing and donating three cabins which we are able to repurpose into dressing rooms.

"This will allow us to return home and once again put our club where it belongs, at the heart of the Thorne and Moorends community.

"A move which is also beneficial to the local youngsters who also use the facilities in Moorends.

"Our aim is to be home for the Doncaster derby on December 28 against Armthorpe Welfare.

"What a great Christmas present it would be if we could run out at Moorends to finish the year.

"But, we need your help. Our Club Thorne DIY SOS project will allow people to support in a range of ways, either by donating money, materials or time.”

Fire crews were called to Moorends Pavilion in May after a bench outside the premises was set ablaze, with the flames spreading to the building.

Upset local residents watched as South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews tackled the blaze.

At the time, a spokesperson for Thorne and Moorends Town Council said: “It saddens us to confirm that Moorends Pavilion has been subject to a suspected arson attack after the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Bench situated at the building entrance was set on fire.

"The fire quickly spread to the building.

“The building is a much loved community building and home to Club Thorne and Moorends Mauraderss who work hard all year round to provide clubs and physical activities to the community - the damage is devastating.”