Doncaster food bank opening more sites to cope with the upcoming autumn and winter need

Doncaster Food Bank is reopening their Rossington Branch on September 16.

Due to Covid-19 the site had to shut last year but the charity has decided to reopen the site ahead of what is predicted to be a rough winter period for many.

John Parr from Doncaster Food Bank, said: “It has been a long time coming for us to reopen the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(John Parr, Doncaster Foodbank Project Manager) with Revd Capt Chris McCarthy (Vicar at St James Church).

“We have noticed a demand in Rossington that currently isn’t being filled.”

The decision to reopen the branch ahead of this winter is connected to the fear of more people needing the food bank's help.

“The next few months could be particularly scary.” John said.

Ron Lindsay, President of Tickhill & District Lions Club President, Revd Sarah Maughan, Doncaster Foodbank Trustee, John Parr, Doncaster Foodbank Project Manager, Mark Snelson, Doncaster Foodbank Trustee, Pastor Eric Simpson, Rossington Community Baptist Church, Shaun Clark, Rossington-based volunteer.

“We always see an increase of people coming to the food banks after the school holidays but we are worried about the effects of the end of furlough and the £20 cut to universal credit will have on people in Doncaster.”

The Rossington Food Bank is held in the Holmescarr Centre.

They are opening a second branch in Wheatley Hills in November this year.

It will be based in St Paul’s church.

“We hope the extra branches will help us avoid plunging into a crisis,” John said.

“We’re already seeing a steep increase in people using our services.

“There has been an unprecedented leap but we should be prepared for any sudden surges if they occur.”

The food banks are always looking for volunteers.

From bag packers to warehouse workers and even people who are good at sitting down and listening to people's problems over a cup of tea.

If anyone is interested in volunteering you can contact John at [email protected] or 07568 247288.

“We would like to say thank you to the Tickhill and Districts Lions Club for their recent £500 donation towards the Rossington food bank,” John said.

“And thank you to the Bessacarr Open Gardens group who donated £1,300.”

Any food donations can be dropped off at the food banks warehouse - address: Doncaster Foodbank, Saica Natur, Sandall Stones Road, Doncaster, DN3 1TR.