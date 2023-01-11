Doncaster food bank helper, 11, given seal of approval by Look North host Amy Garcia

Savannah Riley, 11, spent the weeks before Christmas collecting piles of chocolate to donate to Woodlands-based Lifeline Against The Breadline.

She also helped collect toys for the group’s Christmas toy appeal – and people have lined up to pay tribute to her tireless dedication, including the Yorkshire TV presenter.

Lifeline Against The Breadline boss Kelly Walker said: “Savannah, the youngest member of our team goes above beyond with these appeals.

Savannah with Look North host Amy Garcia.

"She selflessly gives her time to our cause. She joined me to meet the team of Look North where Amy Garcia was blown away by her.

"She deserves a big thank you for all her hard work and passion she has to better help our local community.”

“She’s a remarkable little girl. She is the most remarkable young person I’ve ever met.

“Her passion and dedication to help her local community and those in need is truly inspiring. No job or task is too big for this young lady.

"She has helped iron uniform donated for local families, helped at fundraisers by giving children princess makeovers, helps at a local playgroup and she helps pack bags for the foodbank.

"We are blown away by her kindness and dedication. Her pure and selfless heart always inspires us to do better.

"We are proud and honoured to call her a member of our team and excited to see what beautiful things she will do in the future.”

Proud mum Stacey said: “Savannah starts her toy appeal in October to ensure that she has enough donations to support people that need it.

"At 11 years old she has already done so much. When she’s not at school she is the most kind hearted caring little girl that will go out her way to help anyone.”