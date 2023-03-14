Doncaster food bank boss launches new project to help needy kids with mediumship night

Kelly Walker, founder of food bank and community outreach project Lifeline Against The Breadline, has unveiled a new project – called Doing It For The Kids, which she wants to use to help low income families feed their children.

She said: “My family and I were made homeless last year after a catastrophic house fire nearly killed us in our beds.

"I used this journey to better understand how my members feel and the fights they face.

The event will raise cash for Doing It For The Kids.

"With this in mind I have started a new chapter of our project to help low income families that cannot afford to feed their children whilst in school.

"I came across families that struggled to pay school meals and due to privatisation of school lunches.

"If they owe more than a week’s school dinner money, that child will not be fed due to not being able to override the system.”

She added: “It alarmed me and broke my heart – children being humiliated and turned away for food as their poor parents struggle to keep up with the cost of living crisis."

The food bank project is run out of Woodlands and she said: “As you will know, we are classed as a highly deprived area. Many children are now carers for their parents or in the care of grandparents that also cannot claim free school meals.

"I am raising funds for this myself where people can sponsor me for Dry March and I have donated any money I would spend on alcohol to this wonderful cause.

And young volunteer Savannah Riley, 11, is donating cash from online pageants.

And on March 23, an evening of mediumship will be held to raise funds with Annmarie and Michelle.

She said: “Two of Doncaster’s most famous mediums have offered to donate the full fee to us.

"We are a non profit organisation and none of us take a wage - each and every penny goes back into the community.

The event will start at Brodsworth Welfare Community Hub, Great North Road, Woodlands at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and include lunch.