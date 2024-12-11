Doncaster food bank and shop team up to offer 100 Christmas dinners to needy

A big hearted Doncaster shop boss and a city food bank have teamed up to deliver 100 free Christmas dinners to struggling and needy families in the city this festive season.

Lifeline Against the Breadline Community Foodbank have joined forces with Bentley’s Swaran Mini Market to offer the festive feasts to the local community.

The packs will offer everything for a Christmas dinner – including a dessert – and will be available for collection from the Brodsworth Community Hub on Great North Road Woodlands on Monday 23 December.

No referral is needed and are available to everyone. Anyone wishing to collect a Christmas dinner should contact Lifeline Against the Breadline Community Foodbank via Facebook.

Founder and CEO of Lifeline Against the Breadline Kelly Walker said: “I am absolutely blown away by the level of generosity from the family at Swaran Mini Mart – we cannot even begin to tell you how much this will benefit the local community and the positive impact this will make.

"The team at Lifeline are dedicated to serving the community and will ensure that this is given to the families and households that need it most. We thank Swaran once again for their ongoing support.”

The store has been helping the community for a number of years and last year dished out bags containing turkey breast joints, carrots, parsnips, cabbage, potatoes, sprouts, swede, Yorkshire puddings, stuffing mix, gravy and a chocolate Yule log.

Hardav Singh, director of Swaran Mini Market said: “Our store has been at the heart of the community for the past 38 years and we really wanted to help.

"We have seen how families have been struggling financially during the past few years due to the cost of living crisis and the rate prices are going up and we did not want these struggling families to miss out on or make cutbacks on this important tradition of Christmas dinner.

"We decided that if the ingredients for this dinner were provided to the families than they could participate in this tradition of cooking and eating with the family. We thought that this would be the most hands on way of helping the most neediest in the community.

"We have had great support from our customers and our suppliers who have helped towards the donations to make this happen.

"We hope this small gesture has taken the financial pressure off these families so they can enjoy the festive times with their family and friends without the financial burden of having to buy the Christmas dinner.”

More details about Lifeline Against The Breadline are available HERE