Doncaster fitness fanatic tackles string of gruelling fundraising challenges

A Doncaster fitness fanatic is taking on another string of gruelling challenges – to help raise vital funds.

Teresa Hodgson has spent the last few summers taking on rowing, running and climbing challenges to raise money for Fit Forces, which supports military veterans across Doncaster.

And this year is no different, with Teresa devoting July to a 24 hour rowing challenge and a half marathon starting at the Eco Power Stadium.

She will also be taking on the Monsal Trail and to round up the challenge she will be tackling a Tough Mudder.

Teresa Hodgson is taking on a number of gruelling challenges in aid of Fit Forces.

She was joined for part of the rowing challenge by Doncaster boxing champion Terri Harper and Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher as well as dozens of veterans.

Teresa has so far raised more than £1,000 towards her target of £2,000.

You can support her efforts HERE

For more information on Fit Forces, please contact [email protected]