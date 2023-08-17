News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster fitness fan launches new online healthy meals and fruit juice shots firm

A fitness fan from Doncaster has launched her own online business selling healthy foods and fruit juice shots.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

Jodie Grant is behind SuperPrep which delivers vibrant, healthy meal deals and health shots across the city.

Passionate about health and fitness, Jodie, who finished university with a first class honours degree in sport and development, saw a gap in the market as she says people are swaying away from the habits of unhealthy eating to a more healthy diet.

She said: “Gone are the days of those boring meal deals. I’m providing fresh and delicious homemade meals with no readymade dressings or unnecessary added calories or preservatives.”

Jodie has launched a new firm devoted to healthy meals and fruit juice shots.Jodie has launched a new firm devoted to healthy meals and fruit juice shots.
Jodie is regularly showcasing her products at Lakeside Village most weekends, galas and popular shows such as the Auckley Show and the Epworth Show.

Jodie says ‘Watermelon juice is proving really popular, it surprised me, I though people would stick with what they know, people do like something different’

You can find Jodie on facebook: @SuperPrep or call 07435729532.

Related topics:Doncaster