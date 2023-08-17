Doncaster fitness fan launches new online healthy meals and fruit juice shots firm

Jodie Grant is behind SuperPrep which delivers vibrant, healthy meal deals and health shots across the city.

Passionate about health and fitness, Jodie, who finished university with a first class honours degree in sport and development, saw a gap in the market as she says people are swaying away from the habits of unhealthy eating to a more healthy diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Gone are the days of those boring meal deals. I’m providing fresh and delicious homemade meals with no readymade dressings or unnecessary added calories or preservatives.”

Jodie has launched a new firm devoted to healthy meals and fruit juice shots.

Jodie is regularly showcasing her products at Lakeside Village most weekends, galas and popular shows such as the Auckley Show and the Epworth Show.

Jodie says ‘Watermelon juice is proving really popular, it surprised me, I though people would stick with what they know, people do like something different’