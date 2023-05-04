News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster fishing shop sells red, white and blue maggots for King Charles' Coronation

A Doncaster angling shop has come up with a novel way to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III – by serving up red, white and blue maggots!

By Darren Burke
Published 4th May 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:07 BST

The Fishing Tackle and Bait Shop, which is based in Churchill Road, Doncaster is selling the ‘coronation maggots’ for a limited time only – and says they are ‘guaranteed fish catchers.’

Sharing details of the colourful and patriotic offer on social media, a spokesman said: "Would one like a pint of maggots sir? Now available! Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Maggots, which normally come in a creamy white colour, are used by anglers to attract fish and are fly larvae. They can take on different colours by being fed meat dyed in a certain colour.

A Doncaster angling shop is selling red, white and blue maggots. (Photo: The Fishing Tackle and Bait Shop).A Doncaster angling shop is selling red, white and blue maggots. (Photo: The Fishing Tackle and Bait Shop).
The newly launched shop, which is open seven days a week, will be open normal hours across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Contact 01302 376689 or email [email protected] for more details.

Related topics:Charles IIIDoncasterCoronation