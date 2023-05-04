Doncaster fishing shop sells red, white and blue maggots for King Charles' Coronation

The Fishing Tackle and Bait Shop, which is based in Churchill Road, Doncaster is selling the ‘coronation maggots’ for a limited time only – and says they are ‘guaranteed fish catchers.’

Sharing details of the colourful and patriotic offer on social media, a spokesman said: "Would one like a pint of maggots sir? Now available! Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Maggots, which normally come in a creamy white colour, are used by anglers to attract fish and are fly larvae. They can take on different colours by being fed meat dyed in a certain colour.

A Doncaster angling shop is selling red, white and blue maggots. (Photo: The Fishing Tackle and Bait Shop).

The newly launched shop, which is open seven days a week, will be open normal hours across the Bank Holiday weekend.