Doncaster firm to auction off entire contents of Debenhams store - including room full of mannequins

A Doncaster firm is to auction off the entire contents of a popular Debenhams store – including a room full of mannequins.

More than 400 items from the Glasgow branch of the former department store will come under the hammer at a sale organised by Finningley-based auctioneers NCM Auctions.

Lots include restaurant tables and chairs, clothing, Christmas trees, catering equipment, shelving and racks and dolls used to display clothes within the store, once one of Scotland’s busiest shops.

The branch on Argyle Street has been shut for three years after the high street giant closed all of its shops across the UK after being badly impacted by the Covid pandemic, which changed UK shopping habits.

A job lot of mannequins are available as the entire contents of the store come under the hammer.

Over 400 lots have be uploaded for sale and punters can bid on items such as fixtures and fittings as well as a sale rail of clothing from Miss Selfridge.

They can also buy the entire security computer room, soft furnishings, coffee machines or a double vanity table by beauty brand TooFaced as well as plenty of other items from the store.

There are also plenty of Christmas decorations and even giant Lego cut outs of characters from the Disney movie Frozen.

The auction ends on Thursday (January 18) at 1pm, with viewing dates prior to then by appointment only.

All 118 Debenhams stores – including Doncaster – and their 12,000 employees – were lost following the closure.