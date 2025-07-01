Doncaster firefighters to take on gruelling 120K run in memory of late colleague

Two Doncaster firefighters are to take on a gruelling 120K run in memory of a late colleague – and are looking for support from members of the public.

Firefighters Matt Daniell and Luke Scollins, who are both based at Rossington Fire Station, are tackling the challenge to pay tribute to their colleague Andrew Moxon who died in February this year.

A GoFundMe page, which you can donate to HERE said: “Matt and Luke are undertaking their most significant challenge yet in memory of Andrew.

"In February 2025, Rossington fire station's own Andy Moxon, a father, husband, friend, and colleague, sadly passed.

"We are undertaking this epic challenge to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity, Andys Man Club, and for Andy's family.

"We will be running 120 kilometres in 24 hours, running five kilometres every hour, on the hour, on August 8-9.”

"Matt and Luke would be very grateful for any donations. Both charities support firefighters mental wellbeing and men's mental health.”