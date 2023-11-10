Doncaster firefighters to 'climb' Mount Everest in Movember fundraising challenge

Intrepid fire crews from two Doncaster fire stations are to ‘climb’ Mount Everest in an epic and gruelling charity challenge.

Fire officers from Askern and Adwick stations will repeatedly climb a ladder situated in Doncaster city centre replicating the height of the world’s highest mountain.

The group will take on the challenge outside the Frenchgate centre on November 18 – and will have to climb a whopping total of 8,848 metres on their 13.5 metre ladder.

The stunt aims to raise funds for the Movember charity, traditonally associated with men growing moustaches throughout November to raise funds for men’s cancer and mental health groups.

Fire crews will be attempting to climb the height of Mount Everest using a 13.5 ladder.

Last year, crews carried a ladder around the area to collect cash – but are determined to go bigger and better this year.

A spokesman said: “Carrying a 10m ladder 10km was hard work.

"But it helped raise £4,500 for Movember in 2022.

Spokesman Craig Sawyer said: "As a fire service, men’s health and especially mental health, is always at the forefront of our minds.”

“We had an amazing response to our Movember fundraising campaign in Askern. Initially starting off with five or six of us in the team, this quickly grew to 14 people with guys from other stations joining the team when they heard of our success.

“The overall response was resoundingly positive with lots of talk on Facebook and other socials regarding the work we were doing and what a great cause it was.

“While we were out doing the ladder-carry event, we had hundreds of people stop and ask what we were doing and why, with a lot of them thinking that Movember was just about growing a moustache, not realising the message and work that goes into both men’s mental and physical health.

“This Movember, we want to be part of having fun and doing good all over again, so we are doing ladder climb covering the height of Mount Everest, that’s a massive 8848m.

The crews will be outside the West Laith Gate entrance of the Frenchgate throughout November 18, when people will be able to donate to their cause.