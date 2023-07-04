News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Doncaster fire station asks members of public to help name fire engine

Crew at a Doncaster fire station have asked for help from members of the public after launching a contest to name a fire engine.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

Firefighters at Askern Fire Station are seeking suggestions for a name for the tender – and want the public to get on board.

A spokesperson said: “It's competition time, and it's better than ever.

"What do you think we should call our fire engine?

Askern Fire Station wants help in naming its fire engine.Askern Fire Station wants help in naming its fire engine.
Askern Fire Station wants help in naming its fire engine.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you or your children have a suggestion, simply submit it in the comments on our Facebook page, like and follow our page, and share this post.”

Names must be eight characters or less to fit on the fire engine, so please remember this to be in with a chance.

"Also remember to keep it child friendly,” the spokesperson added.

The post will be open for comments for two weeks, closing on 16 July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At this point we will pick the top four names, which must also be approved by our corporate team,” the station spokesperson added.

"There will then be a vote to choose the winner from the top four. The winning name will be displayed on the front of our fire engine for a year.”

The winner will be invited to the station to officially name the fire engine.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “Don't forget to like, follow and share to be in with a chance... and keep it to eight characters. Good luck!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an emergency you can, contact South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue on 999.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceFacebook