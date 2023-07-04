Doncaster fire station asks members of public to help name fire engine

Firefighters at Askern Fire Station are seeking suggestions for a name for the tender – and want the public to get on board.

A spokesperson said: “It's competition time, and it's better than ever.

"What do you think we should call our fire engine?

Askern Fire Station wants help in naming its fire engine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you or your children have a suggestion, simply submit it in the comments on our Facebook page, like and follow our page, and share this post.”

Names must be eight characters or less to fit on the fire engine, so please remember this to be in with a chance.

"Also remember to keep it child friendly,” the spokesperson added.

The post will be open for comments for two weeks, closing on 16 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this point we will pick the top four names, which must also be approved by our corporate team,” the station spokesperson added.

"There will then be a vote to choose the winner from the top four. The winning name will be displayed on the front of our fire engine for a year.”

The winner will be invited to the station to officially name the fire engine.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: “Don't forget to like, follow and share to be in with a chance... and keep it to eight characters. Good luck!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad