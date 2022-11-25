Doncaster fire crews to carry ladder on 10K hike in Movember fundraising drive
Crews from Doncaster fire stations will carry a huge ladder on a 10K hike this weekend to raise funds during Movember.
On Sunday, crews from Askern and Adwick fire stations will carry the 10.5m ladder around the area to collect cash for men’s mental and physical health charities as part of the annual Movember fundraising campaign which sees men grow moustaches for a good cause during November.
The crews will Sstarting at Askern Fire Station before heading up Campsall Road into Campsall, Campsall Balk into Norton, back up Rycroft Road, through Campsall and down Suttonfield Road, before turning down Sutton Road and returning to the station via Askern around the lake.
A spokesman said: “It would be amazing to see lots of people out in support and cheering us on.
“We would love it if you could support us with this by donating or coming to see us and dropping a few pounds in our buckets on the day.
You can donate HERE